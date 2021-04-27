4,157 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $253.97 and a 52-week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

