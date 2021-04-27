$44.72 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $44.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.18 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $87.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $681.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.45 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $61.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

