445,708 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 445,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.52% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

