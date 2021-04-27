470,613 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 470,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Blucora at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Blucora by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

