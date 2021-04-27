473,820 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 473,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Tivity Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $759,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $8,228,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Tivity Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.