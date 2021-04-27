477,274 Shares in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 477,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of Sohu.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,536 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

