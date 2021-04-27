489,900 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 489,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 309,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

