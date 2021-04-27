5,107 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,107 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $203.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

