534,403 Shares in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 534,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of The E.W. Scripps as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

