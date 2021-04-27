$544.94 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $544.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $585.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

