5,600 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Saia by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $237.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $247.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

