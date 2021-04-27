6 Meridian Buys 3,179 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

