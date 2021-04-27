6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,796 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $3,986,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 479,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

