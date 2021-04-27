6 Meridian Has $1.32 Million Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.37% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEO. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,877.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.