6 Meridian Has $1.36 Million Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

