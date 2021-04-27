6 Meridian Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 75,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

