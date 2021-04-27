6 Meridian Increases Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 153,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

