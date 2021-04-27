6 Meridian Sells 25,780 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,780 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,754,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CEM opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

