$65.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report sales of $65.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $33.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $293.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.16 million to $294.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $211.97 million to $332.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,727 shares of company stock worth $19,472,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.