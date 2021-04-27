$656.85 Million in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $656.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.10 million to $660.60 million. Carter’s posted sales of $654.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $64,000.

CRI stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.