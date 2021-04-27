$657.88 Million in Sales Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce sales of $657.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.50 million to $661.25 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.