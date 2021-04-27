6,669 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of VB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.75. 11,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,941. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $225.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.90.

