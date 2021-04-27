$678.91 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $678.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.90 million and the highest is $685.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $576.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

