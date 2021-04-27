$68.44 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $68.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.36 billion to $69.79 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $280.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $295.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

