$68.44 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $68.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.79 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $66.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $280.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $295.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.