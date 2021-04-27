70,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.07% of C3.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.