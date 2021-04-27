$74.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $74.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $326.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.38 million to $347.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $413.85 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $460.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.