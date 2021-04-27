$74.71 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $74.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $326.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.38 million to $347.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $413.85 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $460.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,641 shares of company stock worth $8,224,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of RARE opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

