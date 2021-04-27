$743.51 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $743.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.27 million and the highest is $755.74 million. PAE posted sales of $617.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million.

PAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.17 million, a P/E ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.