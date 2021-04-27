$759.55 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report sales of $759.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $704.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,993,388. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

