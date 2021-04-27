$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $759.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.17 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $953.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of WYNN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

