$77.87 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $85.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $542.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $866.58 million, with estimates ranging from $774.66 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

In other news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

