$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.69 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.77 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.53 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

