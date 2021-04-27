$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will report sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

