81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) PT Set at C$17.00 by BMO Capital Markets

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) received a C$17.00 price target from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE MDA traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.39. 48,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. 81996 has a 52 week low of C$14.05 and a 52 week high of C$18.88.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that 81996 will post 6.0700003 EPS for the current year.

