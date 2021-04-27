81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) PT Set at C$24.00 by Scotiabank

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) has been given a C$24.00 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:MDA traded up C$1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.39. 48,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,394. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. 81996 has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.06.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 81996 will post 6.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

