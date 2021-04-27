88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.71 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, 88mph has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for about $104.41 or 0.00190343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $37.71 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00066510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00765429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,481.00 or 0.08168633 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 389,595 coins and its circulating supply is 361,115 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.