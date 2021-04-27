89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

ETNB opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $518.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 89bio by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

