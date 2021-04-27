89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 4.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $540.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in 89bio by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.