8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.89 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $244,301.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

