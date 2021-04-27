8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Samuel C. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 29,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,872,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,832,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,784,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
