8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel C. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 29,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,872,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,832,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,784,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

