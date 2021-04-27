8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 1,277 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 77 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $2,581.81.

On Thursday, March 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10.

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,560. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

