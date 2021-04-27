8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1.34 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

