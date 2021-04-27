$9.06 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post $9.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $10.15 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $36.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 billion to $39.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

