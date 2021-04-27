$93.91 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $93.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.40 million and the lowest is $91.36 million. Freshpet posted sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $431.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $564.71 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

FRPT stock opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,600.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after acquiring an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

