$98.05 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce $98.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Quantum posted sales of $88.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quantum by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.