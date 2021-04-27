Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €20.50 by Nord/LB

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.25 ($23.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €23.94 ($28.16). The company had a trading volume of 243,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.