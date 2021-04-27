Aave Hits One Day Volume of $803.53 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $803.53 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

