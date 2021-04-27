AAX Token (AAB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,233.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $109,233.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

