ABB (NYSE:ABB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ABB stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

