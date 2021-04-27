ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. ABB has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ABB by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 829,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

